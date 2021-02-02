Credit Counselors of Arkansas announce new educational website

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There is a new resource to help you get back on track financially this year.

Credit Counselors of Arkansas launched a Financial Skills Center online.

It includes quick lessons on subjects ranging from budgeting to buying a car.

“We offer this now, it’s free. There’s no charge to take part in our online education. It’s just a wonderful resource that we want to get the word out about so people can learn the different basics of personal finance,” said Mark Foster, director of education at CCOA.

