ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Get ready to take on the Walmart AMP “With Arms Wide Open” as Creed takes on the stage with Daughtry and Finger Eleven on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

The band is returning after an 11-year hiatus to headline their “Summer of ’99 Tour.”

Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $159.50 plus fees, according to the press release.

Presales start on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

Tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.