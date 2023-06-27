FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Parts of the River Valley are cleaning up after storms moved through the area on June 27.

Tractors were clearing out trees that fell down near Hope Fellowship on Hendricks Road in Fort Smith.

Electric companies are trying to restore power to parts of Sebastian County. OG&E says they have had crews out all day working to get the lights back on.

“When you look at the damage we’ve had in eastern Oklahoma raining all the way through Sebastian and Logan County, all the way out as far out as Paris, it’s widespread damage,” said Eddie Lee Herndon with OG&E. “We’ve lost several poles. We’ve had several trees and limbs that have come down. So, our guys and crews will be working throughout the evening and through the night to get everyone restored. ”

Poweroutage.us shows there are 186 customers still without power.