PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s a bittersweet day for anyone who attended Prairie Grove High School.

Crews were out demolishing the old high school on July 19 that was built in 1952. The district is planning to build 25,000 square ft. of classroom space on the site.

Nathan Ogden is the owner of Pick-It Construction and is overseeing the demolition. He went to school in the old building and says the day brought back multiple memories.

“This building is part of who we are. It raised us, it turned us into who we are today. We have tons of memories of great teachers and friends and just growing up in the town,” Ogden said.

The plan is to put 9th graders in the new addition and move them out of the high school. The district hopes to break ground on the new building later in 2023 or early next year.