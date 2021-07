MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crews continue to repair a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge between Arkansas and Tennessee.

About half of the permanent plates are in place and the rest of the components needed to finish the repair are supposed to arrive this week.

So far the project has called for more than 108,000 pounds of steel plating, 4,400 permanent bolts to connect them, and 1,200 feet of welding to be finished, inspected, and tested.