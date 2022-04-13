HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Water rescue teams across Benton County have received calls due to flooding.

According to Highfill Police, the first call came around 8:30 a.m., but the caller was able to safely escape without help.

Crews did perform a rescue around 8:45 a.m. after a van was stuck trying to cross a flooded roadway. Both occupants of the van are safe.

Chief Blake Webb says it’s imperative to watch out for flooded roads.

“It’s best practice to never try to attempt to cross it if you come across a flooded roadway whatsoever. Standing or moving water. Just turn around and go the opposite direction, or find an alternate route. Or wait until the water recedes,” Webb said.

Webb says the department has recently received some high-water rescue vehicles to help the department.