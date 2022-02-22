RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Crews in the River Valley are preparing for the winter weather coming our way Wednesday and Thursday, even if it looks like the the River Valley might be getting more rain than ice.

There are still chances for freezing rain on the road given the cold temperatures, especially on the bridges on I-49 in Sebastian County, and the hills of Crawford County.

Road crews and first responders are already gearing up to keep you safe as you drive.

“We have approximately 400 to 500 tons of cinder stock piled with about 20 tons of salt to mix in with that,” said Chris Keith, Road Superintendent of Crawford County.

“We’ve already started pre-treating, pre-treating all day and we’ll be pre-treating through the night,” said Matt Meeker on Tuesday. He’s the Director of Streets and Traffic Control for the City of Fort Smith.

Police said they will also be out patrolling making sure people stay safe, but response times may be slower.

“We try to have everyone positioned tactically and accordingly across the county so that any response time that they have will be lessened by the fact of their geographic location,” said Capt. Phillip Pevehouse of the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

If you can stay off the roads as this weather hits our area, that would be best. If you do driver, make sure and take your time and give road crews plenty of time.