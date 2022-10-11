FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Emergency crews responded to a large house fire near the Walmart Supercenter on MLK Blvd. in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon.
Central EMS reported that crews received a call for a fire on the 1300 block of Farmers Road. The Fayetteville Fire Department also responded to the scene.
A second ambulance was called to the scene due to possible injuries, according to Central EMS.
The situation is ongoing and this story will be updated if more information becomes available.