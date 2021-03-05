Crews respond to structure fire in Alma

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Alma Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Morrell Manufacturing off Highway 71 on Friday morning,

According to the Alma Fire Department, crews got the call at 6:03 a.m. for a fire at the Morrell’s building off Highway 71 North. The department says it’s working to contain the fire and prevent flames from spreading to nearby apartments.

Further details regarding this incident are not available at this time. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we learn more about this developing situation.

This is a developing story.