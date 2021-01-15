Fayetteville home burns, no one injured

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Emergency crews in Fayetteville responded to reports of a structure fire near Wedington Avenue on Friday morning.

Crews responded to 1218 NW End Avenue after receiving a call at 7:22 a.m. from a witness in the area who said he was getting ready for work when he saw the smoke, then the fire. According to police, the man walked over to the house and kicked in a window to make sure no one was inside.

An officer at the scene on Friday confirmed there was no one inside the home.

Details regarding the cause of the fire are not available at this time.

