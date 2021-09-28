No injuries after fire on Fayetteville apartment deck

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: No one was injured after a fire at The Links apartments in Fayetteville on Tuesday morning, according to Captain Brian Wandstrat, deputy fire marshal with Fayetteville Fire Department.

The fire started on an upstairs apartment deck and was entirely contained to the outside of the building, Wandstrat said.

There are 22 units in the apartment complex, and all of the occupants were evacuated by fire and police department crews on scene.

Wandstrat said the fire was quickly put out on the second story deck. Its cause has not yet been determined.

Once the investigation is complete, residents will be allowed back in their apartments, he said.

The fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke and called 911.

Emergency crews are responding on Tuesday morning to a fire at The Links apartments off Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Fire Department is at the scene of N. Merion Way and Golf Club Drive at 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, where smoke can be seen billowing from an upper-floor apartment unit.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we continue to learn more.