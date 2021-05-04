Crews work to restore power in River Valley

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Not only are people dealing with damage from storms that came through Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, but thousands remain without power.

Oklahoma Gas and Electric says Van Buren and Fort Smith were the two cities with the most outages.

For additional help, the company has called in maintenance teams from Oklahoma.

David Kimmel Communications Specialist at OG&E said, “That’s the biggest thing that we’re seeing right now is the poles down, pulling the lines down. And then, having to restore those and get the poles reset and getting the lines restrung. That just takes a bit of time.”

In total, OG&E says it has already restored electricity to about 16,000 people in the River Valley.