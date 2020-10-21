Crisis intervention center adding new office

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police say domestic violence is on the rise and a new partnership is helping expand resources to the community.

The Crisis Intervention Center teamed up with the Fort Smith Police Department to create an extra space for the department’s domestic violence unit.

FSPD’s domestic violence unit currently has one office within the police department but chief jason thompson says having an extra office will help to expand its reach to the community.

“This is something we’ve partnered with them to do to make our detectives more accessible to the community, make victims feel safer reporting their crimes, somewhere they can feel trusted,” said Thompson said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence you can call the Crisis Intervention Center at 479-782-1821.