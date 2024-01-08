SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With snow in the forecast for Northwest Arkansas, school districts will have another decision to make: do you or do you not cancel school?

With Springdale Public Schools, the No. 1 priority in deciding whether or not to hold school is the safety of its students and staff, Trent Jones, the communications director with the school district, said. Jones said the school district also factors in the continuity of school operations when making a decision.

“We always prioritize safety,” Jones said. “School is a critical component of a community. Having that regular schedule so parents can go to work. Sometimes our kids, this may be the only meal that they’re going to have, so it’s a very heavy decision to try to close a school day.”

Jones said the school district sends out administrators to test the road conditions at 3 a.m. with hopes of reaching a final school cancellation decision by 5:30 a.m. He said Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland also factors in feedback from police departments, local weather forecasts and other school districts.

The school district then sends out alerts with the decision to cancel school.

“We’ll alert the principals and the leaders in Springdale, and they will push out information through their communication channels,” Jones said. “We alert the local media and local media sends out push notifications through their channels. And then, we send messages directly to parents and employees.”

Jones said there is also a Springdale Public Schools app that people can download on their phones and receive push notifications with weather updates.

On Friday, some Springdale students arrived at school after the district determined the road conditions were unsafe to drive on. One such instance was at T.G. Smith Elementary School.

However, one crossing guard took Springdale’s safety message to heart, sticking around to direct students indoors to keep them warm, call their parents and get them home safe.

“We didn’t want to turn the kids around during a snow storm and have them slip, fall,” Susan Frazier, an instructional assistant at T.G. Smith Elementary School, said. “Everyone here at (T.G.) Smith loves the kids. The kids are our top priority.”

But if school isn’t canceled Tuesday, Frazier — an Iowa native — will be at the crosswalk.

“I’m out there every day: rain, snow, cold,” Frazier said. “When you see the flashing lights at the crosswalk, please slow down.”