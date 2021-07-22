Critical Mass Summit aims to empower women, non-binary people

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bike NWA and NWA Trailblazers are co-hosting a two-day event aimed at empowering women and non-binary people.

The Critical Mass Summit in Springdale starts July 23 with a virtual interactive workshop.

Guest speakers from around the U.S. will host sessions on everything from self-care to social change.

July 24, things move to in-person and become more active.

“We designed it to foster relationships and give participants the opportunity to try an activity they’ve always wanted to try or give them another experience to deepen their knowledge of it,” said Bianca Montoya, communications and marketing director at Bike NWA. “So it really is a choose-your-own adventure kind of day.”

The in-person event starts at 8:30 a.m., and some of the activities include hiking, mountain biking, indoor rock climbing, and yoga.

There will be a luncheon at Natural State Rock and Republic in Springdale from noon to 2 p.m.

