SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People can interact with a larger-than-life handmade garden in Springdale.

Humongous Fungus: A Colossal Crochet Creation is a large-scale crochet garden located in Walter Turnbow Park.

It’s composed of over 1,300 crochet squares made by local artist Gina Gallina. Humongous Fungus is modeled after the toadstool mushroom species amanita muscaria.

Gallina says the creation is a way for her to communicate with the community.

“I’ve been in Eureka Springs for 25 years on and off. We moved to Fayetteville, and the pandemic hit,” Galliina said. “I just wanted a way to interact with the community and I thought this was a great opportunity to get people involved.”

It took Gallina over 1,100 hours to make the installation. Something she completed with just one hook.

Humongous Fungus is free to the public. It’s on display through the fall.