ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cross Church is hosting its 16th annual Baptism and Fireworks on July 2, 2023 at its Pinnacle Hills Campus.

According to the press release, outdoor festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with several food trucks and entertainment available at the campus. The Church urges visitors to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to watch the fireworks beginning at dusk.