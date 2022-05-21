BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A trial deciding whether or not a limestone quarry near Lowell can move forward is underway.

Cross Hollow Preservation Association filed the lawsuit after Benton County Planning Board approved a limestone quarry back in 2019. The quarry would replace Cross Hollow’s Mine off of N Old Wire Road.

Paul Chapracki’s home and farm is close to the mine. He said the quarry would be determinantal to him and his family’s daily lives.

“Its something that all of our neighbors are really concerned about, the extensive blasting, the crushing and close to a 100 trucks a day coming and going up our roads,” Chapracki said.

President of Cross Hollow Preservation Association Marin Miller said the group isn’t opposed to quarries in general, but they are concerned about one being in the area.

“Our issue with a limestone quarry in Cross Hollow specifically are all of these unique character characteristics of the area and one of them certainly being historical,” Miller said.

KNWA/FOX 24 reached out to the lawyers for the owners of the mine and the mining company, Anchor Stone, but did not hear back.

The trial is expected to wrap up on Monday.

Chapracki said if the limestone quarry gets approved, the association would consider filing an appeal.