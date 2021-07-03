CrossFit for officer Kevin Apple

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A group CrossFit class was held this morning in Pea Ridge City Park to honor the life of Fallen police officer Kevin Apple.

“We’re here as a community to honor officer Kevin Apple. We’re going to honor his sacrifice with our effort,” said the owner of Tango Delta CrossFit in Roger Wade Decker.

Decker said Saturday’s event was a collaboration between his gym and CrossFit Reverence. He said having grown up in Pea Ridge when he heard the news; he felt he needed to do something.

“I feel it is really important to pull people together in tragic times and show our police officers and firefighters that there is a lot more love than hate in the world. This is the way that we as CrossFiters show that” said Decker.

To incorporate officer Apple’s memory into the workout between the 2-mile run was 122 burpee board jumps. 75 of which they got by adding up the numbers Apple’s birthday March, 4th 68’, 23 more for his 23 years of service, and then 24 for his badge number 12-12.

A work that wasn’t easy; however, participants were happy to leave it all out there to show their support.

“I feel like it’s a small enough community that people rally around each other in times like this, and I just thought it was a nice way to come together,” said Tango Delta CrossFit member Marti Manwiller.