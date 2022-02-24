LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Automobile Association announced crude oil price has hit $100 per barrel amid Russia’s decision to enact a “special military operation” on Ukraine.

According to a press release, the statewide gas price average in Arkansas is $3.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. AAA says the price is flat compared to seven days ago and is 79 cents more per gallon compared to the same day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in the state, drivers in Texarkana are paying the most on average at $3.35 while drivers in Hot Springs are paying the least at $3.14 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.54, which is two cents more compared to this day last week and 98 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, the release said.

AAA says it is not yet “fully clear the impact Russia’s invasion will have on global oil markets, however rising crude oil prices will push prices at the pump higher. Looking further out, market analysts suggest gas prices will continue to trend upward especially as demand increases going into the spring travel season.”

“Recent geopolitical unrest and supply issues have pushed crude oil to its highest price in seven years. Drivers can expect to pay more at the pump as a result as the price of crude oil accounts for 50 to 60% of retail gasoline prices.” AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria

However, Arkansas is still paying the lowest gas price average in the county the release noted.

AAA offers the following tips to save money on fuel:

Bad driving isn’t just unsafe. It’s expensive. Studies have repeatedly shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption. Adopting new and improved driving behaviors can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some simple ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

If motorists want to view current gas prices along their route, they can download the AAA app, which can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions, find discounts, plus more.