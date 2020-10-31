Cruising for Trump event takes place in Benton County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Cruising for Trump Part Two event was held today in Benton County.

Participants met at the Ward Nail park in Lowell for the final Trump road rally of the 2020 election. They then toured the county in vehicles decorated with Trump gear.

One attendee said more than 18,000 people showed up and over 600 vehicles participated.

“I think this is a great event, show the country for what we stand for,” said Stacey Culotta, who attended the rally.

The parade of cars drove through Lowell, Springdale, Decatur, and Siloam Springs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers