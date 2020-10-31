Cruising for Trump event takes place in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Cruising for Trump Part Two event was held today in Benton County.

Participants met at the Ward Nail park in Lowell for the final Trump road rally of the 2020 election. They then toured the county in vehicles decorated with Trump gear.

One attendee said more than 18,000 people showed up and over 600 vehicles participated.

“I think this is a great event, show the country for what we stand for,” said Stacey Culotta, who attended the rally.

The parade of cars drove through Lowell, Springdale, Decatur, and Siloam Springs.