Crystal Bridges and The Momentary announce holiday hours

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges and The Momentary each announced abbreviated hours for Christmas Eve on December 24.

Crystal Bridges Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Momentary will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Tower Bar will be closed.

Each will also be closed on December 25.

In a press release, they noted that otherwise, they will be open for regular hours. The Crystal Bridges trails are open daily from sunrise to sunset. The Momentary Green is open daily. Tavares Strachan’s “You Belong Here” is illuminated nightly, starting at dusk.