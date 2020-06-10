BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges and The Momentary reopen to the public today after the pandemic previously closed their doors.

The Bentonville museums were originally slated to reopen last month but decided to remain closed until it was deemed safe to do so.

Two local artists are excited to get back inside.

“I think under quarantine has really reinforced that we get so, it’s easy to become isolated in our lives and even in our internet lives, we like to think that everything is at our fingertips. You’re still going to discover something here, and that’s kind of the great thing about museums like this that it’s going to show you something new,” visitors Rob Gordon and Ashley Gardner said.