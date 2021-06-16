Crystal Bridges announces 2022 exhibition lineup; North Forest Lights to return for 3rd season

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced its 2022 temporary exhibition lineup on Wednesday.

The schedule includes the Bentonville museum’s first fashion exhibition, Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour, its first architecture exhibition, Architecture at Home, and The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse, organized by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

“We look forward to the significant firsts in our 2022 program and celebrate the fact that these exhibitions dynamically expand our exploration of American art and architecture,” said chief curator Austen Barron Bailly.

The museum also announced that the popular North Forest Lights exhibit will return this fall, beginning September 1. Over the past two years, more than 191,000 guests have visited the nighttime attraction in the museum’s north forest.

Schedule:

The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse will be featured at the museum from March 12 to July 25, 2022. According to Crystal Bridges, the exhibit will “examine southern aesthetic and musical traditions of early twentieth-century Black culture, influences now common throughout the American South and contemporary American art and culture.”

It is currently on view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts from May 22 to September 6, 2021.

Architecture at Home will be at Crystal Bridges from May 7 to November 7, 2022. It will bring together five prototypes for homes to “spark a dialogue about contemporary housing.”

“Crystal Bridges acknowledges the complex and unequal realities of housing and recognizes that the Northwest Arkansas community is not immune to these challenges,” the museum said in its announcement. “Neither the Architecture at Home exhibition nor the museum can single-handedly solve the problems of housing insecurity, sustainability, or access to attainable housing. In creating this exhibition, however, Crystal Bridges seeks to inspire greater awareness of what is possible for housing through research and experimental design.”

The five participating architecture firms are Studio SUMO, LEVENBETTS, MUTUO’s, PPAA (Perez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados), and Studio:indigenous.

Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour will run from September 10, 2022 to January 2023 at Crystal Bridges. The museum says it will feature everything from “dresses worn by First Ladies to art-inspired garments to iconic fashion moments that defined a generation.”

The exhibit was curated by guest curator Michelle Tolini Finamore, PhD, a leading fashion curator and historian.

For more exhibit and ticket information, visit the museum’s website.