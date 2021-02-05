Crystal Bridges announces debut of new exhibit ‘Crafting America’

Consuelo Jimenez Underwood, Home of the Brave, 2013 (Courtesy of the artist ©Consuelo Jimenez Underwood, photograph by Michael Tropea)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced the debut of a new exhibit, Crafting America, opening in Bentonville on Saturday, February 6.

Crafting America, which will be on view from February 6 to May 31, 2021, is the first exhibition at Crystal Bridges dedicated “to the subject of modern and contemporary craft,” according to a release from the museum on Friday.

It will feature over 120 objects made from materials such as wood, glass, fiber, ceramics, metal and more, from more than 98 American artists, telling the story of craft in the United States from the 1940s to today.

The exhibit was co-created by Jen Padgett, associate curator, Crystal Bridges, and Glenn Adamson, guest curator and scholar of craft, design history, and contemporary art, according to the museum’s release.

“There are many different ways to look at craft, but for our purposes, craft is skilled making on a human scale,” said Padgett. “This exhibition allows us to tell a more expansive story about American art because craft has long been an accessible art form for women, people of color, immigrants, Indigenous peoples, veterans, and other marginalized communities. This exhibition highlights a range of mediums and explores how artists have engaged with and reinvented traditional ways of making.”

The exhibition will be organized into four parts: Introduction/What is Craft, Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.

Timed tickets are available to the public for $12, while admission is free for museum members, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants, veterans, and youth ages 18 and under.

Crafting America will travel to the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art at Auburn University, June 29 through September 12, 2021, after it closes at Crystal Bridges.