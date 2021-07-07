‘Crystal Bridges at 10’ exhibition opens July 11

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crystal-bridges_1513265814737.JPG

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges’ new exhibition is planned to open July 11.

According to a news release from the museum, Crystal Bridges at 10 is an exhibition with 10 distinct art experiences celebrating the museum’s collection and the local community ten years into the museum’s lifetime.

The release says the exhibition features more than 130 artworks, showcasing works never before seen at the museum.

According to the release, local artists and experts collaborated to represent Northwest Arkansas.

Stories of some of Northwest Arkansas’ community will be available to read, according to the release.

The release says University of ARkansas will take a digital dive into Francis Guy’s Winter Scene in Brooklyn.

Self-portraits made by local children will also be shown next to self-portraits from the collection.

The cost of entry is $12 for adults, but free for members, SNAP participants, veterans, and people under 18 years old.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers