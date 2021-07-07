‘Crystal Bridges at 10’ exhibition opens July 11

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges’ new exhibition is planned to open July 11.

According to a news release from the museum, Crystal Bridges at 10 is an exhibition with 10 distinct art experiences celebrating the museum’s collection and the local community ten years into the museum’s lifetime.

The release says the exhibition features more than 130 artworks, showcasing works never before seen at the museum.

According to the release, local artists and experts collaborated to represent Northwest Arkansas.

Stories of some of Northwest Arkansas’ community will be available to read, according to the release.

The release says University of ARkansas will take a digital dive into Francis Guy’s Winter Scene in Brooklyn.

Self-portraits made by local children will also be shown next to self-portraits from the collection.

The cost of entry is $12 for adults, but free for members, SNAP participants, veterans, and people under 18 years old.