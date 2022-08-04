FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges brought its free pop-up art experience, CB to You, to the Fort Smith Public Library on August 4 with local artists and musicians.

The community got the opportunity to make different forms of art and was even able to take home a free art kit so the art experience could continue.

“I really love being able to go into different community spaces, and just really met the people that make that space so special, and get to show them different forms of art making, and just that art can be accessible to all,” said Audrey Vega, coordinator of school and community programs at Crystal Bridges

For those who were not able to make the event, it will be back with a “thank you” celebration on August 30.