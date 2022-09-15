BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville is taking Constitution Day (September 17) a step further with a weekend full of themed events.

According to a press release, Constitution Weekend will be celebrated on September 16-17 with “a weekend of art, conversation and community.” Artists, scholars, activists and more will participate for two days of “fascinating stories and creative fun.”

Kick the weekend off with “Short Talks, Big Ideas,” emceed by TV host and comedian Adam Conover and enjoy “an evening of six fast-paced talks and performances on the big conversations in our communities today.” Then, on Saturday, explore the galleries and studios with “The Art of the Constitution” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Photo by Stephen Ironside





The museum is currently hosting an original print of the United States Constitution as part of the free exhibition “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy.” This weekend there will also be family-friendly artmaking from 1-4 p.m. on September 17-18, live performances from the Flyover Dance Collective and live music, including performances by rapper EDDIE Canyon, Latin/R&B singer Pura Coco, Sarah Lily, Josh Noren and DJ Raquel.

Additional themed events include a forum to meet local civic organizations and more. Information about all of the Constitution Weekend events is available here.

Crystal Bridges is located at 600 Museum Way in Bentonville.