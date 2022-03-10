BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An upcoming exhibit at Crystal Bridges will highlight the impact of the African-American South on U.S. contemporary culture.

It’s called “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse.”

Valerie Cassel Oliver is the exhibit curator. She says she hopes it spurs conversations among visitors.

“I think the South is just a point of origin,” Oliver said. “And, you can’t really talk about America without talking about the African-American South.”

The exhibit opens on March 12 and runs through July 25.