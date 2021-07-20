Crystal Bridges’ Infinity Mirrored Room exhibit to reopen

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges is planning to reopen its Infinity Mirrored Room exhibit.

According to a news release from the museum, Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room — My Heart is Dancing Into the Universe is reopening this weekend with a preview just for members Wednesday, July 21 through Monday, July 26.

No tickets are required. Visitors only need to bring their printed or digital member card.

Kusama’s artwork is on view permanently at Crystal Bridges, according to the release.

The release says the exhibit is a room filled with mirrors and different-colored paper lanterns with dots that change color. This effect makes it appear the dots expand infinitely, according to the release.

The release says Kusama makes paintings, sculptures, performances, and installations. Dots are a common theme throughout her work.