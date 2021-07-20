Crystal Bridges’ Infinity Mirrored Room exhibit to reopen

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Crystal Bridges

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges is planning to reopen its Infinity Mirrored Room exhibit.

According to a news release from the museum, Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room — My Heart is Dancing Into the Universe is reopening this weekend with a preview just for members Wednesday, July 21 through Monday, July 26.

No tickets are required. Visitors only need to bring their printed or digital member card.

Kusama’s artwork is on view permanently at Crystal Bridges, according to the release.

The release says the exhibit is a room filled with mirrors and different-colored paper lanterns with dots that change color. This effect makes it appear the dots expand infinitely, according to the release.

The release says Kusama makes paintings, sculptures, performances, and installations. Dots are a common theme throughout her work.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers