BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum unveiled its 2023 exhibition lineup, which contains a diverse and distinguished array of artists.

According to a media release from the Bentonville-based museum of American art, the 2023 slate will include new commissions by celebrated photographer Annie Leibovitz and the first major exhibition focused solely on Mexican artist Diego Rivera in more than 20 years.

“Crystal Bridges aims to tell an ever-more broadening and inclusive story of American art,” said Austen Barron Bailly, Ph.D., Crystal Bridges’ chief curator. “This year’s lineup provides ample opportunities for the community to explore new narratives, reimagine identities, and encounter beauty. We hope that people come from far and wide to immerse themselves in the art, architecture and nature of our spaces and to experience the vibrant cultural destination that is Bentonville, Arkansas.”

“Diego Rivera’s America” will be exhibited from March 11-July 31 and include more than 150 of his works, including drawings, easel paintings, frescoes, and more. The exhibition is co-organized by Crystal Bridges and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

“Annie Leibovitz: Portraits” is a working title for the exhibit that centers around “a new group of photographs highlighting current events and exceptional figures in today’s world,” according to the release. It is scheduled to run from September 16 through January 29, 2024.

The exhibition also features a complementary selection of Leibovitz’s works from the past decade, displayed across both printed and digital mediums. The exhibit will travel to four additional venues following its premiere in Northwest Arkansas.

The 2023 schedule includes an additional half-dozen “Focus Exhibitions,” one of which is the returning “Listening Forest” experience. A complete exhibition schedule is available here.