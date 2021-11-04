Crystal Bridges puts spotlight on sea life in new exhibition

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges announces a new exhibition featuring sea life in America.

The In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting discovers the sea in a way to reflect on American culture and allows visitors to see how coastal and maritime symbols moved and expanded throughout the U.S.

Chief Curator Austen Bailly says the exhibition can connect to other experiences at Crystal Bridges.

“There’s a huge variety of styles, of experiences, of engagements and even opportunities to take what you see and experience in the show.,” Bailly said “Go explore the rest of our campus, the rest of our galleries and think about how we’re connected to the water and to other places around the world.”

The In American Waters: The Sea in American painting exhibit officially opens this weekend and will be on display until January 31.