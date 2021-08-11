Crystal Bridges receives $10 million from Pamela and Wayne Garrison Family Foundation

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced on Wednesday that it has received a $10 million gift from the Pamela and Wayne Garrison Family Foundation to “support family experiences.”

The museum is renaming its newly renovated lobby area the Pamela and Wayne Garrison Family Foundation Lobby (Garrison Lobby) in honor of the contribution.

“This generous gift from Wayne, Pam, and Alexandra embraces Crystal Bridges mission of welcoming all—and especially welcoming families to have fun together,” said Alice Walton, Crystal Bridges board chair. “It’s fitting that the lobby is named for this family who cares deeply about the positive role of the museum in our community.”

The new Garrison Lobby is more spacious, with an enclosed glass dome over the former courtyard area.

The renovation also removed doors and glass windows from the front of the Museum Store, added a new information wall with a map of Crystal Bridges, information screens, brochures, and coloring pages, and added new modern furniture.

Photo by Ironside Photography / Stephen Ironside.

Kiosks will also be installed in the lobby later this summer that will allow visitors easy access to check in and purchase tickets for exhibits, events, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, and more.

According to Crystal Bridges, family experiences at the museum are “designed to explore art, spark imagination, and celebrate joy among multigenerational families.” Activities are centered around unique museum programs and interactive art installations.

“We are thrilled thinking about the number of families that will benefit from these kinds of experiences, and we know that Crystal Bridges, which has been offering great family experiences for a decade, will continue to spark imagination and exploration through art in creative ways,” said Alexandra Garrison Neville. “We look forward to watching families have life-changing experiences at Crystal Bridges.”