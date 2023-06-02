BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges and The Momentary are hosting events to celebrate Pride Month.

The festivities kick off June 3 with a queer film festival at The Momentary from noon to 10 p.m. Crystal Bridges will host Teen Night: Rainbow Disco on June 9 from 6-8 p.m. for anyone between the ages of 14 and 18. Both events are free.

Crystal Bridges will have a “Party After Dark” disco party for ages 18 and up with live music from 9 p.m. to midnight. Tickets for the disco are $40 and can be bought here.