Crystal Bridges to display temporary art installation

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Fayetteville, local artists are using their work to inspire others in a time of crisis at UAMS Northwest.

It’s part of Crystal Bridges’ and The Momentary’s “social connecting” campaign.

It is to inspire those especially vulnerable to the negative effects of isolation, including patients in hospitals, and senior living facilities.

Nine local artists are drawing and painting using the word “together” to bring comfort, joy, and hope to those who are isolated.

