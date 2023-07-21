BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas’ inaugural Guac Off is coming to Crystal Bridges on July 23 from 11 a.m. to noon.

The contest gives teams 15 minutes to pit, mash, season and make the best guacamole in town.

Local celebrity chefs from Northwest Arkansas will judge the competition.

Jason Suel, Crystal Martinez, Perry Elyaderani and Josh Rugger from KNWA/FOX24 will be there to compete.

Admission is free, but people are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item. The event is partly hosted by Avocados from Peru which will be donating avocados to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.