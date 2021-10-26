Crystal Bridges Trail closed temporarily due to gas leak

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville says that a trail near Crystal Bridges property is closed temporarily due to a gas line break.

According to the city’s Facebook post, the break occurred on or near the Crystal Bridges property prompting the closure of the Crystal Bridges Trail and the All American Trail from Compton Gardens to Cub Circle.

The Bentonville Fire Department says there is no threat to the public and this is a precautionary step to ensure the public remains safe while the line is being repaired.

Black Hills Energy is currently at the site working on the repairs.