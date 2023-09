BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges unveils its first-ever performance art exhibit.

“Sonic Blossom” is an ongoing participatory performance installation where a local singer in a costume will approach a museum visitor to offer the gift of a song.

Once the visitor accepts the gift, the visitor will sit and enjoy a song performed especially for them.

Sonic Blossom is on view starting tomorrow through October 2. More information can be found here.