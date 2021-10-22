Crystal Bridges unveils lobby renovation thanks to $10 million gift

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Visitors to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville will now get to see the much-anticipated lobby renovation.

The new lobby is named after the Pamela and Wayne Garrison Family Foundation, which made the remodel possible thanks to a $10 million gift.

The new look means the famous spider sculpture has been relocated, and that’s just one of the changes made to the lobby.

One of the great features of this new lobby space is that we’ve been able to reinvent our entry way. We have a new store space that expands, we have these wonderful entry pods that you can come in and just wander in the space, a place to hang out and just relax and meet friends and just hang out in the space. It’s a really wonderful change.

Rod Bigelow, Executive Director, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Crystal Bridges is celebrating 10 years in Bentonville this year. More than 5 million people have visited the museum since it opened.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers