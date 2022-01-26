Cue the Clydesdales: Budweiser fan favorites returning in Super Bowl ad

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After a year on the sidelines to support COVID-19 vaccine education and awareness efforts, Budweiser is returning to Super Bowl advertising with “a bolder and more heart-warming spot,” according to a press release.

“You can rest assured that a fan-favorite brand icon will be galloping across consumers’ screens,” the release states. A brief teaser video is available on Budweiser’s YouTube channel.

Super Bowl LVI will be held on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with the matchup still to be determined. KNWA will broadcastcast the game live, with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. locally.

