Cultivating creativity at home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — With kids home from school due to COVID-19 concerns, parents may be looking for ways to keep them occupied. It may be a good time to encourage their creativity.

Local nonprofit, Art Feeds in Fayetteville has ideas for several easy projects families can do at home.

CEO, Meg Bourne says crafts can be a good way to help kids understand what they’re feeling with everything that’s going on.

“They’re assuming the energy of their households and a lot of people are panicked and scared right now,” Bourne says. “So it’s important to create space for students to process.”

Bourne also says crafts can help build necessary skills.

“Creativity grows resilience, it also increases problem-solving for children and it can decrease your stress and anxiety,” Bourne says. “We need all of those things right now more than ever.”

For craft inspiration and tutorials, click here.