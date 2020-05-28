Cultivating creativity in children

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — School’s out and families may be looking for other ways to keep children entertained. It could be a chance for them to explore new hobbies.

Art Feeds in Fayetteville is a nonprofit that works to cultivate creativity through art.

Kids are able to experience with many different types of materials, including paint, clay, and other items you can find around the house.

Founder and CEO Meg Bourne said since kids are born creative, it’s important to encourage their art play, especially now.

“Children are dealing with a lot of adverse childhood effects because of the pandemic,” Bourne said. “Giving them space to express themselves consistently with help with their emotional and mental wellness long term.”

The organization uses art to help kids deal with their trauma, something Bourne said looks different for everybody.

“It could be a child who is missing their baseball season,” Bourne said. “They love baseball and that’s their favorite part of existing and that could be traumatic to them. Missing their friends could be traumatic. Or it could be they lost their home, their parents have lost income, they don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”

Bourne said art doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated to be fun.