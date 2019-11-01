Cultural Arts Corridor to be built partly on private property

The city will be working with some homeowners on West Ave. to purchase five feet of their property.

FAYETTEVILE, Ark. (KNWA) — The city of Fayetteville is making room for a Cultural Arts Corridor.

But, it needs access to more than just public property.

Here’s the future location of the cooridor.

The pink area stretching from Spring St. to South St. includes a residential area.

The city will need to purchase access to that land.

Peter Neierengarten with the city of Fayetteville said his team will be working with some homeowners on West Ave. to purchase five feet of their property.

It would be used to build a buffer between the sidewalk and the street.

But, it’s also to fix worn-out sidewalks.

He said, “The condition of the sidewalk in this area is abysmal. The sidewalks are falling apart. They’re too narrow in many places for someone with mobility and or accessibility impairments through a wheelchair or a walker.”

If homeowners refuse to give part of their properties over to the city, council members can issue condemnations.

Neierengarten hopes to avoid that conflict by offering fair prices for the property.