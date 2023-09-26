PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WFRV) — What was once an April Fool’s Day joke has been a recurring favorite on one fast food chain’s menu, and, thanks to popular demand, it will soon make a comeback.

Wisconsin-based Culver’s announced Tuesday that the CurderBurger is returning to locations nationwide soon.

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with golden-fried cheese, reminiscent of a large, flat, fried cheese curd. The sandwich began as an April Fool’s joke before becoming a fan-favorite menu item when it first debuted for one day in October of 2021.

In what Culver’s officials say was an extended encore, the CurderBurger was brought back in 2022. Nearly 1 million CurderBurgers were sold across 26 states, according to Culver’s.

“The enthusiasm we’ve seen since the CurderBurger’s inception continues to amaze us. We can’t wait to bring it back for a third year, and we hope this only-at-Culver’s delight continues to bring smiles to our guests’ faces as it has since it debuted two years ago,” Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development, said.

It’s hard to say how many CurderBurgers they’ll sell this year, but Culver’s says it will be back on the menus nationwide on October 2. You’ll be able to get it through Halloween, or while supplies last. You can find your nearest Culver’s here.

The CurderBurger’s return couldn’t have come at a better time — National Cheese Curd Day (which Culver’s claims to have created) is on October 15.

Earlier this year, Culver’s caused a stir after it ditched Pepsi products in favor of Coke beverages at all of its roughly 900 locations.