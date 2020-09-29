Cupcakes & Cocktails Telethon begins Thurs. 10/1

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Cupcakes & Cocktails is having a virtual fundraiser this year to help fund research for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

This year the event is in honor of Miller McNeil Woodruff — a baby who lost his battle with SMA.

Cure SMA President Kenneth Hobby said people coming together for a common purpose helps yield results.

“It takes a lot of effort that is built from that initial support that families just coming together as a community, raise small funds that you know. It takes that initial kind of seed to get these programs going,” said Hobby.

KNWA, and sister station FOX24 will be hosting an all-day telethon starting Thursday, October 1st.

There will also be an online auction which will open for bidding at 10 a.m. on Thursday and close at 9 p.m. on Staurday, October 3rd.

For information on how you can purchase tickets and donate, click here.

