Curbside recycling to resume in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Curbside recycling will pick back up in Fayetteville later this month.
Starting June 22, the city will resume curbside services.
The program was suspended in March due to COVID-19.
City leaders said workers will follow safety precautions from OSHA and the Solid Waste Association of North America.
If you would prefer to not use this service, you can still drop off your recycling at a designated drop off location.
Drop off is open through June 29.
