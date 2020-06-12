Curbside recycling to resume in Fayetteville

FILE – In this July 5, 2016, file photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling fill containers at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. The state of California is fining CVS Pharmacy a record $3.6 million for failing to redeem deposits on bottles and cans at some of its locations, regulators said Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Curbside recycling will pick back up in Fayetteville later this month.

Starting June 22, the city will resume curbside services.

The program was suspended in March due to COVID-19.

City leaders said workers will follow safety precautions from OSHA and the Solid Waste Association of North America.

If you would prefer to not use this service, you can still drop off your recycling at a designated drop off location.

Drop off is open through June 29.