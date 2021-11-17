Curtain opens on music-filled “Marie & Rosetta” at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Performances of the music-filled “Marie and Rosetta”, which invites audiences to share an electric evening with Arkansas native Sister Rosetta Tharpe, begin on November 17 at TheatreSquared.

According to a release from the theater, The newly-rewritten Obie Award-winning play is a celebration of gospel, rhythm & blues and rock and features the signature music that inspired legends like Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Jimi Hendrix.

In-person performances continue through December 12, with live streaming beginning on November 30.

“What a thrill to be able to give this true legend of music the celebration she richly deserves, while giving so many Northwest Arkansans a chance to revel in her glorious music,” said Bob Ford, artistic director. “This is the kind of show where it’s hard to stay in your seat. People are going to have a great night.”

In the play, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, an Arkansas native, is at her first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, preparing for the tour that would establish them as one of the great duos in music history.

Sister Rosetta is played by blues icon Miche Braden, whose covers with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox have amassed more than 20 million views.

Marie Knight is played by Johnique Mitchell. Both actresses are in their T2 debuts.

The T2 version is presented in association with the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, where the new version was originally staged in July 2021, and is directed by Broadway veteran and Arkansas native Steve H. Broadnax III.

“I love this play. It is my favorite play,” says Broadnax. “Because of the spiritual component. It’s so moving. As many times as I’ve worked on this production, I still sit in a room and, as we work, I get moved. It’s just so personal to me. I love it. It’s an honor any time I get to be around this cast and this work.”

“Marie and Rosetta” is the final show of T2’s fifteenth anniversary season, with the sixteenth already underway with “Tiny Beautiful Things” just across the Commons.

Performances of “Marie and Rosetta” are scheduled November 17-December 12, with 7:30 p.m. performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

The play is in the West Theatre at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas.

For more information, visit theatre2.org.