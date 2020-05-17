Curtis in Crisis: Former Razorback Severely Burned in Accident, Launches GoFundMe

CAMDEN, Ark. — De’Anthony Curtis has been at the top of the world: The top-ranked football prospect, a nationally touted cornerback, a Razorback.

Now, due to a bonfire accident that left him wounded and burned, Curtis is at the bottom.

The Camden Fairview product, now in his 30s an El Dorado High School coach, Curtis is recovering from his injuries.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with his former high school coach Buck James, now head coach at Bryant, to hear how he was struck by the accident, what kind of player and person Curtis was, and why he’ll overcome this adversity.

In need of financial support due to medical costs, Curtis has launched a GoFundMe account to help raise funds. Feel free to chip in.

As Coach James said, it’s “an opportunity help out someone who helps out people every day.”