Customs and Border Protection releases October statistics, 14% decline in encounters

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released operational statistics for October 2021, showing a decline in encounters since September.
According to the report, there was an 18% reduction in the number of unique individuals encountered.
Total encounters at the border also decreased, falling 14% to 164,303.
Other statistics from the report include the following:
- 29% of encounters involved individuals who had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months, compared to an average one year re-encounter rate of 14% for fiscal years 2014-2019.
- Two-thirds (66%) of encounters were single adults, with 108,583 encounters in October, a 4% decrease compared to September.
- 93,676 encounters, more than 57% of the total, were processed for expulsion under Title 42. 70,627 encounters were processed under Title 8.
- 80,242 encounters involving single adults (74% of all single adult encounters) were processed for expulsion under Title 42, with 28,341 processed under Title 8.
- 13,308 encounters involving family unit individuals (31% of all family unit individuals) were processed for expulsion under Title 42, with 29,418 processed under Title 8.
The report states that encounters of unaccompanied children decreased 11% and the average number of unaccompanies children in CBP custody dropped from 772 to 595 per day.
More CBP enforcement statistics are available here.