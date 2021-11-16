Customs and Border Protection releases October statistics, 14% decline in encounters

FILE – In this Thursday, May 2, 2019 file photo, Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden’s administration is refusing to allow lawyers who inspect facilities where immigrant children are detained to enter a Border Patrol tent in Texas where agents are holding hundreds of youths. The attorneys say they were allowed to speak to children at the facility in Donna on Thursday, March 11, 2021 but were denied the chance to see the areas where the youths were being held. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released operational statistics for October 2021, showing a decline in encounters since September.

According to the report, there was an 18% reduction in the number of unique individuals encountered.

Total encounters at the border also decreased, falling 14% to 164,303.

Other statistics from the report include the following:

29% of encounters involved individuals who had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months, compared to an average one year re-encounter rate of 14% for fiscal years 2014-2019.

Two-thirds (66%) of encounters were single adults, with 108,583 encounters in October, a 4% decrease compared to September.

93,676 encounters, more than 57% of the total, were processed for expulsion under Title 42. 70,627 encounters were processed under Title 8.

80,242 encounters involving single adults (74% of all single adult encounters) were processed for expulsion under Title 42, with 28,341 processed under Title 8.

13,308 encounters involving family unit individuals (31% of all family unit individuals) were processed for expulsion under Title 42, with 29,418 processed under Title 8.

The report states that encounters of unaccompanied children decreased 11% and the average number of unaccompanies children in CBP custody dropped from 772 to 595 per day.

More CBP enforcement statistics are available here.