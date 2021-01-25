CVS Health finishes first round of vaccinations at Arkansas nursing homes

Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, was given the first COVID-19 vaccination in a Ct. nursing home Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in West Hartford, Conn. Administering the vaccine is Mary Lou Galushko, a CVS pharmacist form North Haven,left. Staff members showered her with confetti after the vaccine was given. At rear is Bob Atighechi, a CVS pharmacist from Rocky Hill. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn,POOL)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — CVS Health has finished administering the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine at all long-term care facilities in Arkansas that selected the company to provide vaccinations, according to a release from CVS Health on Monday.

Administration of the second round of doses is “well underway and should be completed within four weeks,” according to the release.

The federal pharmacy partnership program divided long-term care facilities into two categories: 1) skilled nursing, and 2) assisted living and other facilities.

According to CVS Health vaccination data, the company partnered with 19 skilled nursing facilities in Arkansas, administering 1354 doses as of January 24. It partnered with 26 assisted living and other LTC (long-term care) facilities in the state, administering 1395 doses to date.

Nationwide, the health care company is providing COVID-19 vaccinations at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities. CVS Health said it expects to complete the first round of doses nationally by mid-February.